CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 572¾ 584¼ 570¾ 572¼ — ½ Mar 592¾ 603¼ 591¼ 592¼ — ¼ May 603 613½ 602 603 — ½ Jul 608¾ 618½ 607¾ 609½ +¼ Sep 618¼ 627¾ 617¾ 619 +¼ Dec 632 640¼ 631 632½ +¼ Mar 640¾ 648 640¾ 641½ +½ May 642¼ +½ Jul 635 635 630¾ 630¾ +1 Sep 637¾ +½ Dec 649 +½ Mar 658¾ +½ May 637 +½ Jul 599½ +½ Est. sales 115,432. Fri.’s sales 137,414 Fri.’s open int 405,720, up 10,798 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 403¾ 411¾ 403 409½ +4¾ Mar 418 425¼ 417½ 423¼ +4¼ May 425¾ 432¾ 425¼ 430½ +4 Jul 430½ 436¾ 430 434¾ +3½ Sep 428¼ 432¾ 428 430½ +2 Dec 435¼ 439½ 434¾ 437¼ +2 Mar 446 450 445¼ 448 +2 May 452¼ 456 452 454 +1¾ Jul 456¼ 459¾ 456¼ 457¾ +1¾ Sep 445½ +¼ Dec 446 447¾ 446 446¼ Jul 463 Dec 446 446 444¾ 444¾ +¼ Est. sales 394,310. Fri.’s sales 339,200 Fri.’s open int 1,597,410 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 382½ 389 376¼ 379½ —3 Mar 381 383¾ 375¾ 376¾ —2¼ May 375¼ 376½ 375 376½ — ½ Jul 376¾ — ½ Sep 372½ — ½ Dec 374¾ — ½ Mar 373¾ — ½ May 379¾ — ½ Jul 368½ — ½ Sep 384¼ — ½ Est. sales 424. Fri.’s sales 251 Fri.’s open int 4,091 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 970 983¾ 969 981 +11 Jan 982½ 993¼ 981¾ 989¾ +7 Mar 996¼ 1005½ 995 1002 +5¾ May 1010¾ 1019¾ 1010 1016 +5 Jul 1023½ 1031½ 1021¾ 1028¼ +5¼ Aug 1023¾ 1032¾ 1023 1029½ +5½ Sep 1020½ 1025¼ 1018 1022¼ +5½ Nov 1019 1028 1018¼ 1025½ +5½ Jan 1035¾ 1039¾ 1033¼ 1037½ +5½ Mar 1042¼ 1042¼ 1041½ 1041½ +5¼ May 1049 1049 1047 1048¼ +5 Jul 1056¾ +5 Aug 1052¾ +4¾ Sep 1040¾ +3¾ Nov 1039 1043¾ 1039 1043¼ +4¼ Jul 1063¼ +4¼ Nov 1045 +2½ Est. sales 381,725. Fri.’s sales 486,381 Fri.’s open int 954,558 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.82 42.55 41.68 42.39 +.57 Jan 41.67 42.39 41.51 42.23 +.56 Mar 41.68 42.50 41.64 42.35 +.55 May 42.00 42.67 41.85 42.54 +.53 Jul 42.10 42.78 42.00 42.67 +.51 Aug 41.88 42.55 41.77 42.47 +.51 Sep 41.63 42.25 41.63 42.20 +.55 Oct 41.32 41.87 41.32 41.85 +.58 Dec 41.21 41.77 41.05 41.76 +.58 Jan 41.67 41.74 41.65 41.74 +.57 Mar 41.73 +.56 May 41.80 +.56 Jul 41.86 +.56 Aug 41.73 +.56 Sep 41.68 +.56 Oct 41.55 +.56 Dec 41.42 +.56 Jul 41.31 +.56 Oct 41.30 +.56 Dec 41.04 +.56 Est. sales 123,489. Fri.’s sales 141,083 Fri.’s open int 515,028 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 315.60 319.60 315.40 318.30 +2.70 Jan 313.30 316.60 312.90 315.00 +1.70 Mar 313.60 316.10 313.30 314.70 +1.10 May 315.90 317.90 315.40 316.60 +.70 Jul 319.30 321.00 318.60 319.50 +.40 Aug 319.80 321.30 319.20 319.90 +.30 Sep 320.70 321.00 318.90 319.60 +.20 Oct 319.80 320.20 318.00 318.80 Dec 322.10 322.90 320.50 321.30 —.10 Jan 321.90 322.30 321.30 321.90 —.10 Mar 321.40 321.70 321.40 321.70 —.20 May 322.40 —.20 Jul 324.30 —.30 Aug 323.90 —.30 Sep 321.70 —.30 Oct 318.80 —.30 Dec 320.50 —.30 Jul 329.90 —.30 Oct 329.90 —.30 Dec 333.40 —.30 Est. sales 102,224. Fri.’s sales 162,679 Fri.’s open int 573,701

