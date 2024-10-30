Clearway Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36 million.…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $36 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $486 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.5 million.

