Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $559 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clear Channel Outdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $628 million to $653 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.50. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

