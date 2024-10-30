Civeo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $176.3 million in the period.

