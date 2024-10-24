City Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.8 million.…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, West Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.02 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $98.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

