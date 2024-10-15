Citigroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.24 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. (C) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.24 billion.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $43.41 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.32 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.91 billion.

Citigroup shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 23%. The stock has climbed 59% in the last 12 months.

