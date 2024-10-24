Cincinnati Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $820 million.…

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $5.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.42 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.56 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

