Cigna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $739 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, came to $7.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.22 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $63.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $63.7 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.83 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $28.40 per share.

