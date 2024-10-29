Chubb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.32 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.32 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $5.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.93 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.01 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.25 billion.

Chubb shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $287.20, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

