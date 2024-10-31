ChromaDex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The natural products company posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.52. A year ago, they were trading at $1.32.

