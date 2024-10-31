Cheniere Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $893 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $893 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.93.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $3.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.