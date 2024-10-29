Chemed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $75.8 million. The Cincinnati-based company…

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $5 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.64 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $606.2 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $23 to $23.15 per share.

Chemed shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $609.80, a rise of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

