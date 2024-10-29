Check Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $206.9 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $635.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.