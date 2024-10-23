ChampionX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $72 million…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $72 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $906.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.