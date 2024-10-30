CF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $276…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $276 million.

On a per-share basis, the Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.55.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

CF shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 22%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $81.78, a rise of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

