C&F: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.4 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.65 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $44.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

C&F shares have fallen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

