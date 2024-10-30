Cerus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $46 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $177 million to $179 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.72. A year ago, they were trading at $1.31.

