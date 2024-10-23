Century Communities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $83 million.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Century Communities shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.49, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.