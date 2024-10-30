Central Pacific Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.3 million in…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported net income of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

