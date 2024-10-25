Centene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $713 million. On…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $713 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $42.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.91 billion.

Centene expects full-year revenue in the range of $159 billion to $161 billion.

