Celestica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported net income of $91.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.04 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from 99 cents to $1.09.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

