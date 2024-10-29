CECO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.4 million.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $575 million to $600 million.

CECO shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CECO

