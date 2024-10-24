CBRE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $225 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.
The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $9.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.
CBRE expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.05 per share.
CBRE shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.
