CB Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $3.2 million.

The bank, based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $21 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

CB Financial Services shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $28.50, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

