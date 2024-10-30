Caterpillar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.06. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $5.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.33 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $16.11 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.35 billion.

Caterpillar shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 22%. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.

