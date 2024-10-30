Casella: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $411.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.4 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.