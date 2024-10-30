Carvana: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $85 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $85 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

