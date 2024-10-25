Carter’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $58.3 million in its third quarter.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported profit of $58.3 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $758.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Carter’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $840 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $5.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion.

