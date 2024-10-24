Carrier Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $447 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.98 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.61 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $22.5 billion.

Carrier Global shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.