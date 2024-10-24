Carpenter: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported profit of $84.8 million in its fiscal…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported profit of $84.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $717.6 million in the period.

