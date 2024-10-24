Carlisle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $244.3 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $244.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $5.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $5.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.77 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

