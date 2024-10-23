Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $45.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $38 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $167.3 million.

Capitol Federal shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year.

