Capital One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $13.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.01 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.82 billion.

