Capital City Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.1…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.