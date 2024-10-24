Canon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $480.9 million. On a per-share…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $480.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The office machine company posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period.

Canon shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

