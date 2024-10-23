Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $613.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

