Canadian Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.66 billion.

The Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $7.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.52 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 billion.

