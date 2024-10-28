Camping World: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.5…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

