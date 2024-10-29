Camden National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.1 million.…

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 94 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

