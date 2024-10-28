Calix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $198 million to $204 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Calix shares have dropped nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $39.47, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.