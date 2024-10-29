Caesars Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million…

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

