CACI International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $120.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.33. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $5.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.08 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.89 to $23.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.3 billion.

CACI International shares have increased 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $524.10, a rise of 62% in the last 12 months.

