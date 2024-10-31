Cabot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $252 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

