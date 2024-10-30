C.H. Robinson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $97.2 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.64 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.