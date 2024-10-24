Byline Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $30.3 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $30.3 million.

The bank, based in Chicago, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $101.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.7 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.54, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

