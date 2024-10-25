Burke & Herbert: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $27.6 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.98 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $83.8 million.

