Bunge Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $221 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $2.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $12.91 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings to be $9.25 per share.

Bunge Global shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

