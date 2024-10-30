Buenaventura: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $236.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 29 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $331.1 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.10, an increase of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BVN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.