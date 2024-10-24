Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $44.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings to be $4.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.2 billion.

Brunswick shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

