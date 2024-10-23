Brookline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $20.1 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.4 million.

Brookline shares have decreased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.49, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

